Court Deliberates Bail in Rs 700 Crore Delhi Health Services Scam

The Rouse Avenue court has reserved its decision on the bail applications of former Director General of Health Services Dr. Vatsala Aggarwal and Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga, with a verdict due on August 17. Both figures are embroiled in a sprawling Rs 700 crore scam, allegedly involving irregular procurement activities linked to Delhi's health services.

Special Judge Vidya Prakash postponed the decision after hearing arguments from the defense counsel and the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) prosecutor. The ACB has pushed for more time to submit additional replies, pointing to new findings by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). In tandem, the court requested a medical status report for Dr. Aggarwal.

Defense attorneys, including Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta, argued for interim bail for Dr. Aggarwal, highlighting her 40-day custody and health issues. They argued she was scapegoated for higher officials, with no incriminating evidence found at her residence. Meanwhile, advocate Vijay Bishnoi called for the release of Dr. Ranga, who has been in custody for 54 days, on similar grounds. The court, however, is not inclined to grant interim bail at this stage.

The arrests of Aggarwal and Ranga, crucial figures in Delhi's Directorate of Health Services, stem from a report alleging grave financial misdemeanors in procuring medicines and medical equipment, in a case that involves serious allegations under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita of 2024.