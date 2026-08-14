Court Deliberates Bail in Rs 700 Crore Delhi Health Services Scam

The Rouse Avenue court is set to announce its decision on the bail applications of Dr. Vatsala Aggarwal and Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga on August 17. Charged with corruption in a Rs 700 crore health procurement scam, their arrests were executed by the Anti-Corruption Branch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 17:11 IST
Court Deliberates Bail in Rs 700 Crore Delhi Health Services Scam
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue court has reserved its decision on the bail applications of former Director General of Health Services Dr. Vatsala Aggarwal and Dr. Vinod Kumar Ranga, with a verdict due on August 17. Both figures are embroiled in a sprawling Rs 700 crore scam, allegedly involving irregular procurement activities linked to Delhi's health services.

Special Judge Vidya Prakash postponed the decision after hearing arguments from the defense counsel and the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) prosecutor. The ACB has pushed for more time to submit additional replies, pointing to new findings by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). In tandem, the court requested a medical status report for Dr. Aggarwal.

Defense attorneys, including Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta, argued for interim bail for Dr. Aggarwal, highlighting her 40-day custody and health issues. They argued she was scapegoated for higher officials, with no incriminating evidence found at her residence. Meanwhile, advocate Vijay Bishnoi called for the release of Dr. Ranga, who has been in custody for 54 days, on similar grounds. The court, however, is not inclined to grant interim bail at this stage.

The arrests of Aggarwal and Ranga, crucial figures in Delhi's Directorate of Health Services, stem from a report alleging grave financial misdemeanors in procuring medicines and medical equipment, in a case that involves serious allegations under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita of 2024.

TRENDING

1
Central Asian Power Blackouts Expose Grid Vulnerabilities

Central Asian Power Blackouts Expose Grid Vulnerabilities

Kazakhstan
2
Indonesia Boosts Budget for Free Meals Program

Indonesia Boosts Budget for Free Meals Program

Indonesia
3
Yen Faces Tumultuous Waters: Intervention, Rate Hikes, and Market Shifts

Yen Faces Tumultuous Waters: Intervention, Rate Hikes, and Market Shifts

United States
4
Europe Ablaze: Wildfires Surge Amid Record Heat

Europe Ablaze: Wildfires Surge Amid Record Heat

Croatia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Waste to Wealth: Ethiopia’s Plastic Crisis Opens New Doors for a Circular Economy Transition

Ghana’s Gold Price Risk: IMF Warns Weak Banks and Central Bank Remain Exposed to Shocks

Diamond Slump Puts Botswana at Crossroads as AfDB Calls for New Investment and Growth Model

Global Services Boom Creates Jobs Beyond Borders, Opening New Opportunities for Local Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026