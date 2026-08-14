New Zealand Withdraws Support for FIFA President Amid Leadership Controversy
New Zealand withdraws support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino due to a controversial commercial rights plan, joining UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation, and CONCACAF in demanding a leadership review. Infantino's allies, including African and South American confederations, continue to endorse him, highlighting progress in global football under his leadership.
- Country:
- New Zealand
New Zealand became the latest nation to withdraw support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino's reelection bid, citing a controversial plan involving commercial rights that has stirred significant dissent within the organization.
This controversial proposal to sell a 20% stake in FIFA's World Cup commercial rights to private investors sparked criticism from three confederations and led to demands for an independent review. Despite the turmoil, several regions continue to back Infantino, emphasizing the growth of football under his leadership.
The calls for an independent review are mounting, with New Zealand Football urging transparency and accountability. The debate underscores the divide within FIFA as Infantino seeks reelection amid both support and significant opposition from global football communities.
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