Trump Administration's Border Strategy Highlights Record-Low Crossings and Increased Drug Seizures

For the 15th consecutive month, the Trump administration reports zero releases of undocumented migrants at the US border, highlighting a 6% drop in border apprehensions. Alongside, significant progress in counter-narcotics operations is reported, with a marked increase in drug seizures, particularly fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 18:07 IST
Trump Administration's Border Strategy Highlights Record-Low Crossings and Increased Drug Seizures
US President Donald Trump speaks to the media after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US. (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The Trump administration has recorded its 15th consecutive month without releasing undocumented migrants at the US border, attributing this to stringent enforcement and record-low border crossings. According to data from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), there were 9,295 apprehensions at the southwest border in July, a 6% decline compared to June.

Nationally, Border Patrol apprehensions dipped by 1% from the previous month, totaling 11,298. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin emphasized that President Trump's border security agenda is effectively restoring order and prioritizing American safety. The official data indicated that July's southwest border apprehensions were significantly lower than those during the Biden administration and below the December 2023 peak.

CBP Commissioner Rodney S. Scott acknowledged the operational achievements, citing strong policy and frontline dedication as key contributors. He praised the support from President Trump and Secretary Mullin in securing the nation against illegal crossings and drug trafficking. Notably, nationwide drug seizures surged by 26% in July, with fentanyl confiscations rising 3% from June.

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