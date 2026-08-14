Mass Evacuation in Western Germany as Wildfires Threaten Village

In a dramatic turn of events, more than 2,000 residents from the village of Gey in western Germany were evacuated on Friday. The wildfire, originating near the Belgian border, advanced towards the village, prompting authorities to order evacuations at around 4:00 a.m.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz assured the public that federal police and the Bundeswehr were actively assisting. The situation was further complicated by remnants of World War II munitions, with explosions occasionally heard amid the blaze. Despite efforts, the fire continues to spread, posing a significant threat.

About 300 hectares of land have been engulfed as the flames inch closer to residential areas. German army tanks are aiding firefighters by clearing obstructed routes in challenging terrains. Local authorities warn that the situation remains critical with potential dangers from hot embers still present.