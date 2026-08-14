Himachal Faces Persistent Monsoon: Heavy Rains and Yellow Alerts Issued

The southwest monsoon remains robust over Himachal Pradesh, as numerous regions experience light to moderate rainfall and isolated heavy showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall across the state until August 18, with heavy rain reported in Dharamshala, Kangra district.

Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at the IMD, highlighted that several areas recorded light to moderate rainfall within the last 24 hours, while Dharamshala experienced heavy rain. Districts such as Kangra, Bilaspur, Mandi, and Solan received significant showers during late evening and night hours.

Looking ahead, the IMD anticipates a continuation of rainfall activity, with heavy to very heavy rain expected at isolated locations on August 14, particularly in Chamba, Mandi, and Shimla. A yellow alert is in effect for Bilaspur, Kangra, and Mandi for August 15, with an increase in monsoon activity from August 16, potentially leading to more intense rainfall in Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi. The state will see persistent rainfall through August 17-18, prompting orange alerts for Kangra and Sirmaur toward the latter date.

While no fresh flash-flood warning exists now, Sharma cautioned that risks could escalate if rainfall intensifies. People are urged to exercise caution around rivers, streams, and other water bodies as water levels might surge swiftly during heavy rain. Additionally, travelers should be wary of poor visibility and damaged roads, especially in areas such as Sirmaur, Solan, and Shimla, and are advised to monitor road conditions before embarking on journeys.

Despite the uptick in rainfall, the region recorded a 10 percent deficit between June 1 and August 14, with Kangra facing a significant shortfall. Conversely, Kullu and Shimla saw excess rain. Continued downpour is expected to lower temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius, affecting areas like Shimla and Kangra. The IMD implores residents and travelers to heed weather warnings and avoid unnecessary travel during significant rainfall periods.