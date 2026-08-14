Cracks in Shakrala Village Highlight Urgent Call for Geological Assessment

Cracks have emerged in houses and the surrounding terrain of Shakrala village near Shimla, causing anxiety among locals. The Shimla District Administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, has initiated requests for a thorough geological assessment by the Geological Survey of India, in collaboration with the State Disaster Management Authority and local university experts.

Kashyap stated that while officials from the district administration have observed the cracks, a full-scale investigation is necessary to determine the cause. Residents are urged to report significant developments to the control room as proactive measures are underway, with SDMs and tehsildars maintaining vigilance.

Environmental expert and former Deputy Mayor of Shimla, Tikender Singh Panwar, emphasized the need for a scientific investigation into the issue, citing the region's fragile geological makeup. Panwar called for comprehensive geological and hazard mapping to guide development in vulnerable Himalayan zones, stressing that construction decisions should rely on scientific validation rather than convenience.