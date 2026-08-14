India Lifts 12-Minute TV Ad Cap to Boost Competition

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced on Friday the removal of the 12-minute advertising cap on television channels. This move, aimed at promoting fair competition and improving business operations, comes nearly two decades after the restriction's introduction.

Effective from the amendment date to the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, this change reflects the sector’s significant evolution since 2006. Since then, the number of TV channels has surged from 62 to over 900, alongside the digitization of all TV distribution platforms, marking a pivotal shift in consumer choices and market competition.

The decision underscores the government's stance that sufficient competition exists now within the TV industry and between it and digital media. The Ministry highlighted the advertising-dependent nature of the industry and the previous non-level playing field between traditional TV channels and digital platforms. (ANI)