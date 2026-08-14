Shimla Prepares for Grand Independence Day Celebration at The Ridge

Shimla is preparing for an elaborate district-level Independence Day event at the historic Ridge on August 15. Education Minister Rohit Thakur will be the chief guest. Celebrations will include a parade, cultural programs, and tight security, with around 200 police personnel deployed to ensure the event runs smoothly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 19:01 IST
Shimla Prepares for Grand Independence Day Celebration at The Ridge
Police personnel ahead of Independence Day (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shimla is set to host a district-level Independence Day celebration at the historic Ridge on August 15, with Education Minister Rohit Thakur as the chief guest. The district administration and police have established elaborate security measures, ensuring the event proceeds safely and smoothly, according to officials on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap and Additional Superintendent of Police Mehar Panwar announced the preparations are in full swing, featuring a ceremonial parade with 13 contingents, cultural programs, and reinforced security arrangements throughout the day. The event, expected to commence at 11 a.m., is a significant affair honoring India's independence.

Kashyap has urged government employees, officials, students, and residents to actively participate in the festivities, which will include the national anthem, a parade inspection, and cultural showcases of Himachal Pradesh's rich heritage. With security intensified around key locations in Shimla, including the Ridge, Panwar stated that approximately 200 police personnel will be deployed to manage traffic and maintain order throughout the celebrations.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Decide on Trump's $400M White House Ballroom

Supreme Court to Decide on Trump's $400M White House Ballroom

United States
2
EU Resumes Probe into MMG's Nickel Deal

EU Resumes Probe into MMG's Nickel Deal

European Union
3
Investors Eye Retail Data and Middle East Developments Amid Market Mix

Investors Eye Retail Data and Middle East Developments Amid Market Mix

United States
4
French Court Halts Social Media Ban for Under-15s

French Court Halts Social Media Ban for Under-15s

France

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Waste to Wealth: Ethiopia’s Plastic Crisis Opens New Doors for a Circular Economy Transition

Ghana’s Gold Price Risk: IMF Warns Weak Banks and Central Bank Remain Exposed to Shocks

Diamond Slump Puts Botswana at Crossroads as AfDB Calls for New Investment and Growth Model

Global Services Boom Creates Jobs Beyond Borders, Opening New Opportunities for Local Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026