Shimla Prepares for Grand Independence Day Celebration at The Ridge
Shimla is preparing for an elaborate district-level Independence Day event at the historic Ridge on August 15. Education Minister Rohit Thakur will be the chief guest. Celebrations will include a parade, cultural programs, and tight security, with around 200 police personnel deployed to ensure the event runs smoothly.
- Country:
- India
Shimla is set to host a district-level Independence Day celebration at the historic Ridge on August 15, with Education Minister Rohit Thakur as the chief guest. The district administration and police have established elaborate security measures, ensuring the event proceeds safely and smoothly, according to officials on Friday.
Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap and Additional Superintendent of Police Mehar Panwar announced the preparations are in full swing, featuring a ceremonial parade with 13 contingents, cultural programs, and reinforced security arrangements throughout the day. The event, expected to commence at 11 a.m., is a significant affair honoring India's independence.
Kashyap has urged government employees, officials, students, and residents to actively participate in the festivities, which will include the national anthem, a parade inspection, and cultural showcases of Himachal Pradesh's rich heritage. With security intensified around key locations in Shimla, including the Ridge, Panwar stated that approximately 200 police personnel will be deployed to manage traffic and maintain order throughout the celebrations.
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