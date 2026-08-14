Vandalism at WWII Memorial Sparks Controversy

Melissa Farris, a Kentucky resident, faces felony charges for allegedly vandalizing the World War Two memorial in Washington. The charges come after videos surfaced showing Farris defacing the site with soap and graffiti, demanding governmental accountability.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro, identified Farris as the suspect. According to Pirro, Farris’s actions could result in a sentence of up to ten years for each charge.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump strongly condemned the incident, drawing comparisons to past vandalism at the Reflecting Pool. Trump has expressed his disapproval of Pirro’s handling of prior vandalism cases, adding further tension to the situation.