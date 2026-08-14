Tech Stock Dip Drags Wall Street Amid Retail Sales Slump

Wall Street experienced a decline on Friday as tech stocks pulled down the S&P 500 following a record-setting session. The downturn was spurred by weaker-than-expected retail sales alongside ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

The S&P 500 information technology index fell by 0.5%, with Broadcom and Applied Materials both seeing significant losses at 5.5% and 5.2%, respectively. Despite these declines, data storage companies Sandisk and Western Digital advanced, as energy stocks climbed 1.5% in response to rising oil prices. Reddit surged over 12% after being named to join the S&P 500 index.

Market analysts noted a mix of factors contributing to the overall movement, including expectations of institutional investor optimism and monitoring of economic signals such as the retail sales report and consumer sentiment surveys. Meanwhile, geopolitical developments, particularly in the Middle East, continued to be closely watched by investors.