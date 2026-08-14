Tripura Launches Skill Development Program for Returnees

The Directorate of Skill Development (DSD) in Tripura has introduced residential skill training for 55 individuals under the Returnees Rehabilitation Initiative. The program aims to offer practical skills for sustainable livelihoods, featuring courses in tailoring and brick masonry through the Construction Workers Training Institute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 22:53 IST
Tripura Launches Skill Development Program for Returnees
Tripura govt launches residential skill training for 55 surrender returnees (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Skill Development (DSD) in Tripura has launched residential, short-term skill training programs at the Construction Workers Training Institute Tripura (CWTIT), Khumulwng. The initiative, known as the Returnees Rehabilitation Initiative, aims to benefit 55 individuals.

Inaugurated by West Tripura District Magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar, IAS, and Director of Skill Development Pradeep K, IAS, among other officials, the program seeks to equip beneficiaries with practical, employment-oriented skills. The focus is on promoting sustainable livelihoods and self-employment opportunities through courses in tailoring and brick masonry.

Through these comprehensive programs, 25 candidates will undergo a 60-day tailor training by Tripura Small Industry Corporation Ltd, while 30 candidates will undertake a 75-day brick mason training at CWTIT. The initiative is part of the government's ongoing efforts for socio-economic empowerment of returnees, ensuring they gain skills for economic independence.

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