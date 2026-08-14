Amaravati: A Capital Controversy Over Alleged Financial Mismanagement

In a scathing critique of Amaravati's development, Ambati Rambabu, the former minister and YSR Congress Guntur district president, claimed that the project was more a financial scandal than a capital city creation. He pointed out that Amaravati, dubbed a world-class capital, was mired in issues of bloated estimates and massive borrowings.

Rambabu highlighted the exorbitant costs associated with infrastructure projects like the Seed Access Road. He disclosed that while the initial phase was sanctioned for Rs. 285 crore, costs inexplicably soared to Rs. 465 crore, raising questions about financial prudence. Comparatively, NHAI road construction expenses appeared meager, underscoring the statewide fiscal disparity.

Additionally, the former minister accused the government of prioritizing contractors over farmers who gave up land for the capital, alleging the cost of government buildings to be excessive with no justified outcomes. Rambabu called for transparency and challenged the administration for an open debate, urging scrutiny of these alleged excesses in the legislative assembly.