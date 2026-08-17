Gujarat Police to Host India's Largest AI-Powered CCTV Hackathon

In a groundbreaking move towards futuristic policing, the Gujarat Police is orchestrating India's most expansive hackathon dedicated to AI-powered CCTV integration. This initiative, known as the 'Gujarat Police Innovation Challenge 2026', seeks to mobilize innovators, startups, and tech enterprises to forge advanced technological solutions enhancing public safety in the state.

Under the leadership of Gujarat Director General of Police G S Malik, the challenge will endeavor to create a cohesive surveillance network. It plans to integrate over 80,000 CCTV cameras, currently under disparate government departments, into a single unified system. This network is poised to bolster law enforcement's capability to monitor situations, detect suspicious activities, and swiftly respond to security threats.

A distinctive element of this competition is the application of real-time CCTV feeds. Participants will develop and test solutions amid live policing scenarios, a first for such competitions in India. The hackathon will evaluate technologies for real-time alerts on suspicious movements, license plate recognition, vehicle tracking, and cross-network searches, with significant cash prizes incentivizing innovation.

Moving beyond traditional surveillance, the initiative explores AI's potential to help police efficiently process vast video data stores. Conducted in two stages, it initiates with the Open Innovation Challenge, targeting students, small startups, and established tech firms. The culminating Finale will see six top teams showcasing their solutions in dynamic policing settings, with a collective prize pool of Rs 37 lakh up for grabs.

The hackathon kicks off in September 2026, with comprehensive participation details on Gujarat Police's official portal. Supported by i-Hub Gujarat and academic collaboration from DA-IICT and NFSU, this initiative reflects a broader trend towards AI and automated systems in law enforcement. With proposals to synchronize over 80,000 cameras into an integrated network, Gujarat stands to significantly refine its surveillance efficacy, providing a vital proving ground for AI-centric policing tools.