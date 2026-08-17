Keralam CM Urges Modi to Reconsider Mineral Bill, Cites State Power Concerns

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan has made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the recently passed Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill. In a letter, Satheesan expressed concerns that the bill could infringe upon the constitutional and fiscal powers of the states.

Satheesan highlighted that Section 9D of the proposed bill places state powers to levy taxes and other charges on mineral-rich lands under conditions set by the Central Government, potentially bypassing constitutional rights. He also pointed out provisions for increased central control over land with mineral resources, which could nullify existing state tax obligations.

The Chief Minister emphasized the significant impact such amendments could have on Keralam, which harbors extensive mineral deposits. He stressed that restricted fiscal authority on mineral-rich land might negatively influence the state's revenue streams, as well as the financial intake of local self-governments. Satheesan urged swift intervention by the Prime Minister to address these concerns.