Vande Mataram Row: Delhi CM Demands Apology from Congress

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has thrown her weight behind Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently took aim at the Congress over a heated controversy surrounding Vande Mataram. Gupta lambasted the Congress party for being "self-centered" and emphasized the gravity of interrupting the national song, labeling it an affront to the nation. She insisted on an apology from Congress to rectify the perceived disrespect.

Shah's criticisms came to the fore after a video emerged, showcasing a gathering at the Congress headquarters where Vande Mataram was allegedly cut short. He accused senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of instructing to halt the song midway, drawing scathing rebuke from BJP leaders who deemed the act as gross disrespect towards a national symbol. Shah addressed the public, urging the people to not forgive what he characterized as a grave sin by Congress.

The episode has sparked significant backlash from the BJP, with party figures, including Amit Malviya, piling on criticisms. Malviya argued that Sonia Gandhi showed agitation during the song and signaled for its abrupt cessation. Despite Congress's insistence that Gandhi aimed only to ensure correct ceremonial arrangements, BJP leaders remain staunch in their demand for accountability over the incident.