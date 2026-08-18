Campus Crisis: PhD Scholar Suspended After Assault on Professor

Delhi University has suspended a PhD scholar and barred him from campus after an alleged assault on a professor. The incident, captured on CCTV, highlights ongoing safety concerns. The Democratic Teachers' Front calls for greater action to protect professors amid repeated threats and insufficient administrative responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 09:41 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 09:41 IST
Campus Crisis: PhD Scholar Suspended After Assault on Professor
University of Delhi (Photo/X@UnivofDelhi). Image Credit: ANI
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Delhi University has taken decisive action following an alleged assault on a professor by a PhD scholar. The university has suspended the student, Shubham Singh, and prohibited his entry into campus, according to officials on Monday.

CCTV footage from Umang Bhawan revealed the student allegedly attacking the professor as he entered the building around 10:30 am. Subsequently, an FIR was registered, and Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

The Democratic Teachers' Front condemned the incident, citing it as part of a troubling pattern of violence against faculty members. They demand stronger measures from the university to ensure the safety and dignity of teachers, criticizing the administration's previous responses as inadequate.

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