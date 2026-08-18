Teenage Tragedy in Burari: Body Found in Suitcase

Delhi Police discovered a 17-year-old girl's body in a suitcase in Burari's Ajit Vihar. A relative has been arrested for the suspected murder. Officials acted on a tip-off, leading to the arrest and recovery. The investigation continues to uncover motive and circumstances surrounding the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 10:47 IST
Teenage Tragedy in Burari: Body Found in Suitcase
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling discovery, the Delhi Police have unearthed the body of a 17-year-old girl encased within a suitcase in the Ajit Vihar locality of Burari. The incident has led to the arrest of a relative linked to the alleged murder, police officials disclosed.

The case came to the fore following a tip-off received by the Special Staff of the Outer North district, prompting law enforcement to swiftly lay a meticulous trap that culminated in the arrest of the suspect. During intensive questioning, the accused reportedly confessed to the heinous act and directed officers to the suitcase's location.

Authorities have taken the accused into custody and are delving into the sequence of events that culminated in the tragic murder. With forensic evidence being meticulously examined, police are determined to establish the motive behind this gruesome crime, as concerns simmer in the local community regarding the shocking discovery.

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