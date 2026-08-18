Uttar Pradesh Government Submits Ayodhya Temple Donation Scam Findings

The Home Department of Uttar Pradesh officially submitted the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) final report on the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft case to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust. This report follows necessary actions taken by authorities on the alleged embezzlement of donations.

The investigation into the alleged theft of offerings at the Ayodhya Temple was strengthened after the reconstitution of the SIT with senior officials, including IG Kiran S, DIG Ayodhya Somen Verma, and SSP Ayodhya Dr. Gaurav Grover. Previously, the team was led by different officials from the Lucknow Commissioner and Finance department.

The Supreme Court has intervened, stating that the SIT's status report cannot currently be disclosed to petitioners. However, CJI Surya Kant's bench allows the submission of suggestions regarding the probe to the Solicitor General's office, expecting a status report on the next hearing date.