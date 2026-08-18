Dollar Faces Pressure Amid Global Economic Shifts

The U.S. dollar remains close to multi-month lows as traders scale back expectations of immediate Federal Reserve rate hikes, amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East. While bond yields rise with oil prices due to the prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz, inflationary pressures persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 10:54 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 10:54 IST
Dollar Faces Pressure Amid Global Economic Shifts
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The U.S. dollar continues to hover near multi-month lows against major currencies, with expectations for a swift tightening of Federal Reserve monetary policy diminishing. This development comes amidst growing apprehension over the Middle East conflict, affecting market sentiment.

Recent data indicates a slowing U.S. economy and mild inflation, prompting investors to reduce the probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike in the near future. Traders currently estimate a 35% likelihood of an increase at the Fed's upcoming September meeting, a decrease from 52.2% last week, based on the CME FedWatch tool.

Despite concerns over where inflation is headed, particularly with long-dated bond yields peaking, tensions surrounding the critical Strait of Hormuz continue. Oil prices have surged, contributing to global inflationary fears. Analysts suggest that if bond market predictions hold true, the dollar's retreat may be temporary.

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