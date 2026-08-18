Leaders Seek Divine Blessings for India's Future at Tirumala Temple

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh paid a visit to the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, participating in the early-morning Suprabhata Seva to offer prayers for India's prosperity and the people's welfare. Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu and Rajya Sabha MP Chintakayala Vijay also sought blessings at this renowned spiritual site.

Following his visit, Singh termed the early-morning darshan of Lord Venkateswara as a memorable experience. He expressed hopes for India's progress, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047. Singh prayed for Andhra Pradesh's development under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's guidance.

During media interactions, Singh emphasized the significance of the temple visit amid Tirumala's continuous spiritual and cultural status. He linked the religious observance to broader national goals, symbolizing the blend of spiritual aspirations with aspirations for economic and social progress in both India and Andhra Pradesh.