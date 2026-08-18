Leaders Seek Divine Blessings for India's Future at Tirumala Temple

Senior political figures visit the revered Tirumala Venkateswara Temple seeking blessings for India's progress, Andhra Pradesh's development, and personal well-being. The visit underscores their alignment with national and state aspirations, emphasizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047 and Andhra Pradesh's growth under Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 11:49 IST
Leaders Seek Divine Blessings for India's Future at Tirumala Temple
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh offered prayers to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at Tirumala temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh paid a visit to the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, participating in the early-morning Suprabhata Seva to offer prayers for India's prosperity and the people's welfare. Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu and Rajya Sabha MP Chintakayala Vijay also sought blessings at this renowned spiritual site.

Following his visit, Singh termed the early-morning darshan of Lord Venkateswara as a memorable experience. He expressed hopes for India's progress, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047. Singh prayed for Andhra Pradesh's development under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's guidance.

During media interactions, Singh emphasized the significance of the temple visit amid Tirumala's continuous spiritual and cultural status. He linked the religious observance to broader national goals, symbolizing the blend of spiritual aspirations with aspirations for economic and social progress in both India and Andhra Pradesh.

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