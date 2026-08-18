Political Winds Shift: Is Delhi Calling for Fadnavis?

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut suggests that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis might be invited to join the Central government, hinting at a possible reshuffle in Prime Minister Modi's Cabinet. Meetings between Fadnavis and top BJP leaders indicate potential political changes on the horizon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 12:43 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 12:43 IST
Political Winds Shift: Is Delhi Calling for Fadnavis?
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has hinted at possible major shifts in the Indian political landscape, suggesting that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis could be called to join the Central government in Delhi. Raut noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may be engaging in discussions with Fadnavis as part of a potential Cabinet reshuffle.

During a press conference, Raut emphasized the natural ebb and flow of political dynamics, alluding to the fact that Fadnavis might be asked to relocate to Delhi despite any personal reservations. He observed that interactions between state leaders and BJP’s central leadership often signal impending changes, specifically citing Fadnavis's meetings with the Prime Minister and other key figures.

Raut further criticized the Centre's handling of previous ministerial appointments, questioning the performance of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and calling for the inclusion of youth-oriented perspectives in future appointments. Additionally, he demanded compensation for victims of pothole-related incidents in Nashik and called for accountability from local authorities.

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