Saudi Aramco Navigates Geopolitical Tensions to Resume Oil Exports

Saudi Aramco has recommenced oil loading operations from within the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, following a hiatus induced by escalated U.S.-Iran tensions and related tanker attacks.

The global oil leader, observing heightened demand, is offering Arab Medium and Arab Heavy crude to Asian refiners, utilizing ship-to-ship transfers near Fujairah, UAE. This marks a significant operational shift after several weeks of disrupted sales.

Data from Vortexa and Kpler indicates a notable three-week gap since the last oil movement. Concurrently, exports from Egypt's Sidi Kerir port are facing challenges, as higher freight costs and longer routes deter eager Asian buyers.