Virat Kohli: Journey from Debut to Global Cricket Icon

Virat Kohli started his international cricket journey against Sri Lanka in 2008. Since then, he has accumulated over 28,000 runs, 85 centuries and broke numerous records, making him an unparalleled cricket icon. Kohli’s achievements, including multiple ICC accolades and record-breaking feats, constantly redefine cricket excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 13:14 IST
Virat Kohli: Journey from Debut to Global Cricket Icon
Virat Kohli has completed 18 years in international cricket. (Photo: @DelhiCapitals X). Image Credit: ANI

On August 18, 2008, a cricketing saga unfolded as Virat Kohli, a young promising talent from West Delhi, made his international debut for India against Sri Lanka. Scoring only 12 runs, few could foresee the remarkable transformation that would follow. Kohli's tale is one of relentless dedication and exemplary achievement.

Over a career spanning more than a decade, Virat has amassed over 28,000 international runs and 85 centuries. His extraordinary capabilities have placed him on the cusp of joining Sachin Tendulkar as the only other player to score 100 international centuries. Kohli's accolades include winning every major white-ball cricket trophy and setting records for runs across formats.

Kohli's penchant for milestones continues with unique achievements, such as scoring the most 150-plus totals in ODIs as a non-opener and being the only player to surpass 20,000 runs in a decade. His accolades also count sweeping major ICC awards simultaneously in 2018. Virat’s unparalleled determination and finesse make his cricket journey legendary.

TRENDING

1
Vizhinjam Port's New Era: Gateway to Global Markets Opens for Indian Export-Import

Vizhinjam Port's New Era: Gateway to Global Markets Opens for Indian Export-...

Global
2
Gujarat Establishes Project Management Unit to Boost Scheduled Caste Empowerment

Gujarat Establishes Project Management Unit to Boost Scheduled Caste Empower...

India
3
Newcastle United Secures Future with Amar Dedic Signing

Newcastle United Secures Future with Amar Dedic Signing

Global
4
U.S.-South Korea Military Drill Discussions Spark Strategic Debate

U.S.-South Korea Military Drill Discussions Spark Strategic Debate

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

Solar Cuts the Fuel Bill, Batteries Cut the Risk: A New Model for Rural Africa

Beyond Hunger: WHO Warns Food Crises Are Driving Disease, Poverty and Development Losses

Africa Builds Advanced Healthcare Capacity as Workforce Gaps and Urban Inequality Persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026