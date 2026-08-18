Virat Kohli: Journey from Debut to Global Cricket Icon

On August 18, 2008, a cricketing saga unfolded as Virat Kohli, a young promising talent from West Delhi, made his international debut for India against Sri Lanka. Scoring only 12 runs, few could foresee the remarkable transformation that would follow. Kohli's tale is one of relentless dedication and exemplary achievement.

Over a career spanning more than a decade, Virat has amassed over 28,000 international runs and 85 centuries. His extraordinary capabilities have placed him on the cusp of joining Sachin Tendulkar as the only other player to score 100 international centuries. Kohli's accolades include winning every major white-ball cricket trophy and setting records for runs across formats.

Kohli's penchant for milestones continues with unique achievements, such as scoring the most 150-plus totals in ODIs as a non-opener and being the only player to surpass 20,000 runs in a decade. His accolades also count sweeping major ICC awards simultaneously in 2018. Virat’s unparalleled determination and finesse make his cricket journey legendary.