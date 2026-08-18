NIS Management Limited Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Financial Growth

NIS Management Limited has reported robust financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2027, highlighting substantial growth and profitability. The company, listed on the BSE, witnessed a significant 15.68% increase in total income, reaching ₹115.44 crore, alongside a notable 35% rise in net profit to ₹6.40 crore.

Chairman and Managing Director Debajit Choudhury expressed satisfaction with the quarter's performance, attributing the success to enhanced operational efficiencies and a diversified service mix. The company secured facility management contracts worth ₹45.71 crore from prestigious Reliance Group entities, NESCO Limited, and West Bengal PWD, underscoring its industry reputation.

Founded in 1985, NIS Management Limited has evolved into a comprehensive service provider, expanding into facility management and electronic security. Looking forward, the company aims to leverage technological advancements and strategic partnerships to solidify its market position and foster sustainable growth across its operational footprint.