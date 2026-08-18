NIS Management Limited Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Financial Growth

NIS Management Limited announces positive Q1 FY27 financial results, showcasing a 15.68% increase in total income and a 35% rise in net profit. The company's strategic initiatives and new client mandates bolster their integrated services expansion, setting a foundation for sustained growth in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 18-08-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 13:25 IST
NIS Management Limited Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Financial Growth
NIS Management Limited Posts Strong Q1 FY27 Performance; Total Income at ₹115 Cr, EBITDA Up 36% and PAT Up 35% YoY. Image Credit: ANI

NIS Management Limited has reported robust financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2027, highlighting substantial growth and profitability. The company, listed on the BSE, witnessed a significant 15.68% increase in total income, reaching ₹115.44 crore, alongside a notable 35% rise in net profit to ₹6.40 crore.

Chairman and Managing Director Debajit Choudhury expressed satisfaction with the quarter's performance, attributing the success to enhanced operational efficiencies and a diversified service mix. The company secured facility management contracts worth ₹45.71 crore from prestigious Reliance Group entities, NESCO Limited, and West Bengal PWD, underscoring its industry reputation.

Founded in 1985, NIS Management Limited has evolved into a comprehensive service provider, expanding into facility management and electronic security. Looking forward, the company aims to leverage technological advancements and strategic partnerships to solidify its market position and foster sustainable growth across its operational footprint.

TRENDING

1
El Niño Alerts: Global Climate Phenomenon Threatens Soft Commodities

El Niño Alerts: Global Climate Phenomenon Threatens Soft Commodities

Global
2
Delhi High Court Upholds DUSIB Land Eviction, Dismisses Appeals

Delhi High Court Upholds DUSIB Land Eviction, Dismisses Appeals

India
3
India-US Trade Agreement: A New Era of Economic Cooperation

India-US Trade Agreement: A New Era of Economic Cooperation

Global
4
Africa Pushes Land Restoration as a Path to Jobs and Resilience

Africa Pushes Land Restoration as a Path to Jobs and Resilience

Ivory Coast

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

Solar Cuts the Fuel Bill, Batteries Cut the Risk: A New Model for Rural Africa

Beyond Hunger: WHO Warns Food Crises Are Driving Disease, Poverty and Development Losses

Africa Builds Advanced Healthcare Capacity as Workforce Gaps and Urban Inequality Persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026