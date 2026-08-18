Tragic Incident on Kedarnath Route: Pilgrim Dies as Boulders Fall

In a tragic turn of events, a pilgrim succumbed to her injuries while two others were hurt after boulders fell along the Kedarnath trekking route near the Cheerbasaa helipad in Rudraprayag district on Tuesday.

The incident prompted a swift response from the YMF, District Disaster Response Force, and Aapda Mitras, who mobilized rescue operations immediately upon receiving reports of the accident.

District Magistrate Vishal Mishra confirmed the disaster rescue team responded to the emergency, rescuing the injured and transporting them to Gaurikund's Primary Health Centre. However, the woman with the most severe injuries passed away.

Authorities are now investigating technical solutions to mitigate rockfall risks, ensuring the safety of future pilgrims.

As the Kedarnath trek remains popular during the pilgrimage season, the administration aims to implement safety measures swiftly.