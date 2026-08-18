India Examines Extradition Request Amid Bilateral Talks with Bangladesh

India is scrutinizing Bangladesh's extradition request for former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as it seeks to maintain forward-looking relations. The invitation to PM Tarique Rahman for a bilateral visit is also under discussion amid ongoing diplomatic communications, despite tensions following Hasina's interaction in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 23:09 IST
India Examines Extradition Request Amid Bilateral Talks with Bangladesh
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/Youtube@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI

Amid rising diplomatic tensions, India is evaluating Bangladesh's request for the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) revealed on Wednesday. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that India aims for progressive relations with Bangladesh, rooted in mutual benefits and reciprocity.

During a routine press briefing, Jaiswal reiterated India's open stance on its processes, stating that any extradition requests fall under established protocols. Concurrently, the MEA confirmed extending a formal invitation to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman for a visit to India, pending further updates.

The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry, however, noted that preparations for PM Rahman's visit have faced setbacks following Sheikh Hasina's controversial interaction in Delhi on August 5. Despite this, dialogue between officials from both countries continues as they aim to solidify plans for future diplomatic engagements. India's role in Hasina's interaction event was reportedly non-participatory.

TRENDING

1
Low-Fat Vegan Diet: Shed Pounds Without Counting Calories

Low-Fat Vegan Diet: Shed Pounds Without Counting Calories

Global
2
General Seth's Nepal Visit Reinforces Indo-Nepal Military Traditions

General Seth's Nepal Visit Reinforces Indo-Nepal Military Traditions

Global
3
OpenAI's Strategic Shift: Slowing Progress to Ensure AI Safety

OpenAI's Strategic Shift: Slowing Progress to Ensure AI Safety

Global
4
U.S. Sanctions Escalate Tensions with International Criminal Court

U.S. Sanctions Escalate Tensions with International Criminal Court

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

GenAI Could Rewire Global Supply Chains, if Trust, Security and Sustainability Catch Up

Why Regulatory Reform Could Unlock the GCC’s Next Wave of Green Investment

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

Solar Cuts the Fuel Bill, Batteries Cut the Risk: A New Model for Rural Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026