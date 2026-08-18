India Examines Extradition Request Amid Bilateral Talks with Bangladesh

Amid rising diplomatic tensions, India is evaluating Bangladesh's request for the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) revealed on Wednesday. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized that India aims for progressive relations with Bangladesh, rooted in mutual benefits and reciprocity.

During a routine press briefing, Jaiswal reiterated India's open stance on its processes, stating that any extradition requests fall under established protocols. Concurrently, the MEA confirmed extending a formal invitation to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman for a visit to India, pending further updates.

The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry, however, noted that preparations for PM Rahman's visit have faced setbacks following Sheikh Hasina's controversial interaction in Delhi on August 5. Despite this, dialogue between officials from both countries continues as they aim to solidify plans for future diplomatic engagements. India's role in Hasina's interaction event was reportedly non-participatory.