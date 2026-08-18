Unmanned Cargo Vessel Incurs Total Loss Near Yemen

An unmanned cargo vessel faced complete destruction after being hit by several unidentified projectiles 40 nautical miles southeast of Yemen's Mocha, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Tuesday.

The occurrence has resulted in a 'complete constructive loss' of the vessel, the UKMTO reported, marking a significant incident in the region's maritime operations.

The UKMTO statement did not provide details about the origins or the types of projectiles responsible for the attack, leaving crucial questions unanswered amidst rising maritime tensions in the area.