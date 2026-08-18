Meta's Legal Battle Over Social Media's Impact on Youth Begins

A major trial has commenced against Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, accused of intentionally targeting youth to become addicted to its social media platforms. The lawsuit filed by 29 U.S. states seeks significant financial penalties and demands changes to Meta's business practices to protect young users.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 23:07 IST
Meta's Legal Battle Over Social Media's Impact on Youth Begins
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Legal proceedings commenced on Tuesday against Meta Platforms, accused of targeting youth to become addicted to Facebook and Instagram. A coalition of 29 U.S. states seeks financial penalties and modifications to Meta's practices.

Four leading states, including California, assert Meta designed social media to captivate younger users, exacerbating mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. The trial is anticipated to last six weeks, with substantial financial and operational repercussions for Meta on the line.

Meta's defense contends it has prioritized user safety, denying allegations of misinformation. The case is viewed as a pivotal moment in addressing social media's impact on young users worldwide.

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