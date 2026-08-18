U.S. Sanctions Target British Virgin Islands Entity in Venezuela Crackdown

The United States has imposed sanctions on Bluwaves Properties Limited based in the British Virgin Islands. Previously owned by American energy mogul Harry Sargeant III, this entity held a stake in Venezuela's second-largest private oil producer. Sargeant divested from Bluwaves for $300 million recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 23:10 IST
U.S. Sanctions Target British Virgin Islands Entity in Venezuela Crackdown

In a strategic move, the United States has levied Venezuela-related sanctions against Bluwaves Properties Limited, an entity domiciled in the British Virgin Islands, as unveiled in a notice on the Treasury Department's website.

The sanctions specifically target Bluwaves, which was once under the ownership of U.S. energy magnate Harry Sargeant III. The offshore company was involved in Venezuela's oil industry, holding a minority position in North American Blue Energy Partners.

Significantly, Sargeant recently completed the sale of Bluwaves for $300 million, marking his exit from the entity amid a broader U.S. crackdown on Venezuela's oil sector.

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