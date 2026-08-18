Air India Elevates Safety with Comprehensive Pilot Testing Initiative

In a bold move to reinforce safety and professionalism, Air India has launched a voluntary pilot testing programme that exceeds current regulatory standards. The initiative comes after the August 4 incident on flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi, where a sudden altitude change raised safety concerns.

Air India officials have asked the media and stakeholders to avoid speculative reporting, urging patience until the process concludes and verified results are released. This expanded screening is designed to uphold the highest safety standards and provide reassurance to passengers and stakeholders alike, the airline announced in a statement.

By going beyond the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s random testing norms, the airline aims to set a new benchmark for safety. While the official results remain pending, Air India stresses the importance of drawing conclusions only once the testing is complete and thoroughly validated. The effort underscores the airline's commitment to passenger safety and operational excellence.