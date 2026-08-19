Kerala College Protests Ignite Over Student's Tragic Death

In a significant development at Kothamangalam MA College in Kochi, students staged a protest following the tragic suicide of a student from Arunachal Pradesh, demanding compensation for the family of the deceased.

The protest compelled the college management to engage in discussions, resulting in the decision to form a committee to investigate the circumstances of the student's death and address the 12 demands raised by the students.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) asserted that if the committee's findings do not align with their expectations, further protests could ensue, emphasizing that an unbiased investigation will proceed without interference from college authorities.