Kerala College Protests Ignite Over Student's Tragic Death

Students at Kothamangalam MA College protested after a student from Arunachal Pradesh died by suicide, demanding family compensation. The college agreed to form a committee to investigate the incident and consider the students' demands. An inquiry will be conducted without interference, with results expected in a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 09:38 IST
Kerala College Protests Ignite Over Student's Tragic Death
Keralam students protest after Arunachal student dies by suicide (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development at Kothamangalam MA College in Kochi, students staged a protest following the tragic suicide of a student from Arunachal Pradesh, demanding compensation for the family of the deceased.

The protest compelled the college management to engage in discussions, resulting in the decision to form a committee to investigate the circumstances of the student's death and address the 12 demands raised by the students.

The Students' Federation of India (SFI) asserted that if the committee's findings do not align with their expectations, further protests could ensue, emphasizing that an unbiased investigation will proceed without interference from college authorities.

TRENDING

1
Water Woes: Katapol Underpass Faces Persistent Waterlogging Challenges

Water Woes: Katapol Underpass Faces Persistent Waterlogging Challenges

India
2
Ebola Crisis Escalates in Congo as Cases Surpass 5,000

Ebola Crisis Escalates in Congo as Cases Surpass 5,000

Global
3
Global Markets on Edge: Bond Yields and Robotics Surge Amid Inflation Concerns

Global Markets on Edge: Bond Yields and Robotics Surge Amid Inflation Concer...

Global
4
Global Tensions and Commodity Prices Pressure Indian Markets

Global Tensions and Commodity Prices Pressure Indian Markets

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Kosovo Eyes Next Growth Phase as World Bank Calls for Better Skills, Finance and Clean Energy Reform

Madagascar Bets on Blue Economy to Turn Marine Wealth into Jobs, Investment and Resilience

Pacific’s $2 Billion Energy Transition: Can Reform Turn Ambition Into Investment and Growth?

From Black Box to Accountability: Why Explainable AI Could Make or Break Autonomous Driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026