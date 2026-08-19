Protest in Patna: Tejashwi Yadav and RJD Workers Detained Over Student Concerns

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader, was detained in Patna along with party workers during a protest addressing student issues and unemployment. Emphasizing continued advocacy, Yadav criticized the government for fearing youth activism. The protest reportedly remained peaceful despite previous controversy involving weapon use by police in Siwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 14:23 IST
Protest in Patna: Tejashwi Yadav and RJD Workers Detained Over Student Concerns
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant political move, Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, and several Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) members, including MP Misa Bharti, were apprehended by police while leading a protest march towards Lok Bhavan in Patna. The demonstration sought to spotlight pressing concerns regarding students, unemployment, alleged exam paper leaks, and calls for transparency in the examination process.

Following his detention, Tejashwi Yadav issued remarks to the media asserting that the current government fears the empowerment of the youth. He pledged the RJD's unwavering commitment to tackling student issues, fighting unemployment, and ensuring exam integrity. Yadav emphasized that his party is not deterred by arrests or imprisonment but remains focused on advocating for the rights of students.

RJD MP Misa Bharti echoed these sentiments, stating that the people of Bihar, particularly the students, are prepared to face incarceration to fulfill their demands, including the suspension of the District Magistrate of Siwan. The protest march, which commenced peacefully with the national flag, comes in the wake of controversy involving a police officer's use of an AK-47 during a previous student protest in Siwan, raising questions about law enforcement's response.

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