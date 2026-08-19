India's Tax Revolution: Balancing Stability and Global Engagement
India must protect its tax base while providing policy stability to investors amidst global tax changes, said Monica Bhatia, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax. International cooperation and technology adoption were highlighted as crucial to tackle evolving business scenarios, while initiatives like Safe Harbour and APAs promise greater certainty.
India is at a crossroads with its tax policy, needing to secure its legitimate tax base while offering global investors the stability and predictability they seek, as major transformations in international taxation take place. These insights were shared by Monica Bhatia, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (International Taxation), during the 23rd International Tax Conference organized by ASSOCHAM.
Bhatia underscored the rapid changes in the global business environment and technology that tax professionals and policymakers are navigating. The Indian government is taking proactive measures to strengthen tax certainty and maintain a stable fiscal regime amidst geopolitical shifts and trade uncertainties. Bhatia emphasized the importance of harmonizing India's tax framework to protect revenue while providing certainty for investors.
She called for India to play a more active role in international platforms such as the OECD, EU, and UN to ensure that global tax rules favor developing economies. The growing role of technology and AI in tax administration was also noted, with a focus on using these tools to aid compliance without burdening taxpayers unnecessarily. Bhatia highlighted measures like the new Income-tax Act and recent changes in Safe Harbour Rules and Advance Pricing Agreements as key steps toward reducing disputes and providing clarity.
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