Prisoner Exchange Shifts Tides in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia and Ukraine each exchanged 103 prisoners of war, according to reports from Russia's Interfax news agency. This exchange is part of a series of swaps occurring throughout the ongoing 4.5-year conflict, with both sides still at odds over a potential peace agreement.
Russia and Ukraine have successfully exchanged 103 prisoners of war each, as reported by Russia's Interfax news agency on Wednesday, following information from the Russian Ministry of Defence.
This exchange marks another instance in the ongoing series of swaps that have taken place over the 4.5-year conflict between the two nations.
While these exchanges indicate some level of cooperation, significant differences remain between Russia and Ukraine concerning the terms of any potential peace deal.