Somali National Apprehended Near India-Nepal Border in Bihar

A Somali national, identified as Kafi Ali Hashi, was apprehended by security agencies near the India-Nepal border in Bihar's East Champaran district. He was found with an expired passport, a mobile phone, a microphone, and Rs 25,000. Investigations are ongoing into his stay and activities in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 12:13 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 12:13 IST
Somali National Apprehended Near India-Nepal Border in Bihar
Somali national held near the India-Nepal border (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security agencies have apprehended a Somali national, Kafi Ali Hashi, from the Bhangaha border area near the India-Nepal border in Bihar's East Champaran district, according to officials. A mobile phone, a microphone, and Rs 25,000 in Indian currency were discovered in his possession.

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) team, stationed at Bhangaha, detained the foreign national near Sainik Road, under the Jharokha police station jurisdiction, close to the India-Nepal boundary. Initial questioning revealed that Kafi Ali claimed he was a student at Nizam College in Hyderabad. However, security personnel found his passport had expired.

Subsequently, security agencies commenced an investigation into the reasons behind his prolonged stay in India and his presence near the border. The Somali national had traveled from Delhi through Ghorasahan to the border area, attempting to move towards the India-Nepal border when SSB personnel intercepted him for questioning. Upon discovering his foreign nationality, SSB and local police officials verified his documents, uncovering the expired passport. After the initial interrogation, the SSB transferred the Somali national to local police custody. Other security agencies along the India-Nepal border continue to conduct further investigations.

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