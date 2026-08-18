Paswan Appeals for Fair Professor Recruitment in Bihar

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has written to Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary, urging reconsideration of the Assistant Professor Recruitment Rules-2026 over transparency and education quality concerns. He advocates for fair recruitment, guest faculty regularization, and alignment with UGC standards to protect students and improve Bihar's higher education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 16:03 IST
Paswan Appeals for Fair Professor Recruitment in Bihar
Union Minister Chirag Paswan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Chirag Paswan, has reached out to Bihar's Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, urging a re-evaluation of the proposed Assistant Professor Recruitment Rules-2026. Paswan's concerns, articulated in a detailed letter, focus on transparency, education quality, and future opportunities for students and qualified teachers.

Emphasizing the significance of fairness in the recruitment process, Paswan highlighted the necessity to protect the interests of meritorious candidates, long-serving guest faculty, and students. He called for the reconsideration of several provisions, including the implementation of the UGC Regulation 2018 and setting a maximum age limit of 55 years for applicants.

The union minister stressed the importance of making appointments permanent and regular while advocating for a domicile policy. He also warned against any infringement on the autonomy of Bihar's academic institutions. Urging comprehensive consultations with stakeholders, Paswan seeks a recruitment approach that strengthens Bihar's higher education system.

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