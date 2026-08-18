India's Semiconductor Revolution: New Phase of Growth Unveiled with ISM 2.0

India's semiconductor industry is gearing up for a significant boost, as five to six projects are expected to enter commercial production by the end of 2026. The government, under the newly launched ISM 2.0, will enhance support across various domains, including chip design, manufacturing, advanced packaging, and talent development. The announcement was made by MeitY Secretary, S Krishnan, during the reveal of the fifth edition of Semicon India 2026.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the event at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, on September 17, 2026. According to Krishnan, three major semiconductor projects from ISM 1.0 have already commenced production, with more anticipated by the year’s end. This progress marks a pivotal moment for India's semiconductor industry, solidifying its role as a viable global player.

The newly approved ISM 2.0 will further India's ambition by emphasizing research, development, and technological advancement, including sectors like silicon photonics and power semiconductors. Increasing the skilled manufacturing workforce remains a priority, aiming not only to fulfill local demands but also to cater to international markets. Semicon India 2026 expects to host 240 international companies and 150 global speakers, underscoring the event's importance in fostering industry partnerships and investments.