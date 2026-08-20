Rising Ganga Waters Disrupt Varanasi's Riverfront Life

The rising water levels of the Ganga in Varanasi have disrupted activities along its riverfront. With the water nearing danger levels, the situation has impacted religious sites, cremation grounds, and daily life. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and urging caution among residents and visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 10:45 IST
Rising Ganga Waters Disrupt Varanasi's Riverfront Life
People watch as the water level of the Ganga rises (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ganga River in Varanasi is currently witnessing rising water levels, severely impacting normalcy along the city’s famous riverfront. Connectivity between several ghats has been lost as the river swells, affecting areas from the Ganga Aarti venues to Manikarnika Ghat, a key cremation spot in the city.

Local residents and those who work around the riverfront are increasingly concerned as the water continues to rise at about 50 millimetres per hour, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC). With water now at 67.68 metres, it remains 3.58 metres below the danger mark, though forecasts predict a possible reach to this critical level within days if rains persist.

The water surge has rendered several pathways and stretches along the riverfront inaccessible, complicating movement between ghats and disrupting religious and cultural activities. Cremation tasks at Manikarnika Ghat have been relocated to higher ground, as authorities closely monitor the river, urging people to exercise caution in potentially dangerous areas.

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