Rising Ganga Waters Disrupt Varanasi's Riverfront Life

The Ganga River in Varanasi is currently witnessing rising water levels, severely impacting normalcy along the city’s famous riverfront. Connectivity between several ghats has been lost as the river swells, affecting areas from the Ganga Aarti venues to Manikarnika Ghat, a key cremation spot in the city.

Local residents and those who work around the riverfront are increasingly concerned as the water continues to rise at about 50 millimetres per hour, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC). With water now at 67.68 metres, it remains 3.58 metres below the danger mark, though forecasts predict a possible reach to this critical level within days if rains persist.

The water surge has rendered several pathways and stretches along the riverfront inaccessible, complicating movement between ghats and disrupting religious and cultural activities. Cremation tasks at Manikarnika Ghat have been relocated to higher ground, as authorities closely monitor the river, urging people to exercise caution in potentially dangerous areas.