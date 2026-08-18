Varanasi Prepares for Divine Festivities: Ganga Mahotsav and Dev Deepawali

Varanasi's Divisional Commissioner chaired a meeting to ensure a grand and well-organized Ganga Mahotsav and Dev Deepawali. Emphasizing cultural and spiritual significance, preparations will prioritize devotees' convenience and involvement of local artists. Coordination among departments is crucial for cleanliness, security, and amenities, with no room for negligence in making the events successful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 21:15 IST
Varanasi Prepares for Divine Festivities: Ganga Mahotsav and Dev Deepawali
Varanasi Divisional Commissioner reviews preparations for for Ganga Mahotsav, Dev Deepawali (Photo. Image Credit: ANI
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In preparation for the Ganga Mahotsav and Dev Deepawali, a meeting presided over by Varanasi's Divisional Commissioner S Rajalingam set the stage for a grand and spiritually reflective event. The importance of these festivals in Varanasi's cultural and spiritual tapestry was underscored, with instructions for all departments to ensure seamless logistics and prioritize the welfare, safety, and transportation of devotees.

The Commissioner highlighted the need to spotlight local talent, urging engagement with public representatives to identify and showcase regional artists, including prizewinners from local competitions. The initiatives include setting up promotional stalls at strategic ghats and hotels, enhancing the vibrancy of the celebrations with locally renowned products and performances.

Meticulous attention to detail was demanded, with a directive to refine aspects such as cleanliness, security, and facilities at the ghats. Coordination between departments will ensure comprehensive arrangements, from clean silt-free ghats to robust security measures. Officials were reminded to maintain high standards to promote Varanasi's Ganga-Jamuni cultural heritage throughout the celebrations.

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