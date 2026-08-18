Jagdish Patel Promises Bigger BJP Footprint in 2027 UP Elections

New BJP UP co-in-charge Jagdish Patel vows to elevate the party's seat tally in the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections by prioritizing grassroots development, emphasizing the state's transformation under the leadership of Modi and Yogi. Patel aims to further extend the developmental progress throughout Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 16:33 IST
Jagdish Patel Promises Bigger BJP Footprint in 2027 UP Elections
Newly appointed BJP Uttar Pradesh co-in-charge Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Newly appointed BJP co-in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel, expressed confidence on Tuesday that the party's seat tally in the State will witness a substantial increase during the 2027 Assembly elections. Patel emphasized that his prime objective is to proliferate the BJP government's development initiatives to the grassroots level.

In a conversation with ANI, Patel shared his experience of managing the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency for nearly three years. He highlighted the transformative developments observed in the state from a pre-2014 era to the present day, crediting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for this remarkable progress.

The sector of employment and industrial opportunities in Uttar Pradesh has seen a significant turnaround, according to Patel. He pointed out that whereas earlier, Gujarat's factories depended on skilled workers from UP, a reverse migration is now apparent due to the burgeoning industrial landscape and infrastructure developments in UP.

In Varanasi alone, projects valued at over Rs 17,000 crore have been executed over the past 12 years. On the defense front, the manufacturing of the BrahMos missile and the establishment of a major railway factory are contributing to this growth, Patel noted. His mission, he stated, is to ensure that these advancements reach every household, enhancing the living standards at the most basic levels.

The BJP, Patel predicts, will secure more seats in the upcoming assembly elections. The appointments of Vinod Tawde as the UP in-charge and Patel as co-in-charge were officially announced by BJP national president Nitin Nabin earlier, marking a strategic move to fortify their position in multiple states.

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