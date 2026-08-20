Railway Ministry Greenlights Speed Boost on Jammu Line

The Railway Ministry has approved increasing the maximum speed to 100 kmph on the Katra-Banihal rail section in Jammu, Northern Railway announced. The enhancement promises faster, safer travel and bolsters connectivity, tourism, and commerce in the region, while maintaining strict safety standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 11:11 IST
Railway Ministry Greenlights Speed Boost on Jammu Line
Railway Ministry raise train speed limit to 100 kmph in Jammu (Photo/Northern Railway Release). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Railway Ministry has given the nod to escalate the maximum permissible speed of trains to 100 kmph on the new Broad Gauge rail line connecting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Banihal. This decision marks a significant enhancement for the 111-kilometre rail stretch under the Northern Railway's Jammu Division.

Uchit Singhal, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Jammu, emphasized the assurance of all safety protocols before implementing the change. "The move is set to bolster Jammu and Kashmir's connectivity, assuring faster, safer, and more comfortable travel facilities for passengers," Singhal highlighted.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also oversaw recent developments, including the inauguration of the Kailaras-Sabalgarh-Birpur rail section in Madhya Pradesh, expanding rail connectivity and enhancing travel options for rural and tribal populations. These initiatives are expected to spur local trade and economic activity significantly.

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