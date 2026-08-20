Tribal Outreach: Secretary Chopra's Field Visit Boosts Welfare Initiatives

In a committed effort to enhance tribal welfare, Ranjana Chopra, Secretary of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, conducted a detailed field visit in Indore, engaging directly with beneficiaries. The visit aimed at scrutinizing the progress of key welfare schemes and strengthening their ground-level implementation.

Chopra's itinerary included a visit to the Eklavya Model Residential School in Morod, where she explored the use of digital classrooms and interacted with students to understand their educational journey and future aspirations. This school provides residential facilities to Scheduled Tribe children, specifically from Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups, under major government initiatives.

The visit also featured stops at women-operated weaving centers and tribal homestays, exemplifying community-led economic initiatives. Chopra reviewed efforts to integrate tribal communities into profitable sectors like tourism and traditional crafts. Her visit culminated with a review meeting, addressing scheme implementation in Madhya Pradesh, especially focusing on Indore.