Lost and Found: Thalassery's Warm Welcome for American Tourists

Three American tourists in Thalassery had their lost bags recovered thanks to the honesty of an auto-rickshaw driver and the responsiveness of local police. Initially thinking their belongings were gone, the tourists were delighted to have them returned, leaving a positive impression of the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 15:15 IST
Lost and Found: Thalassery's Warm Welcome for American Tourists
American tourists recover their lost bags (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming turn of events, three American tourists, Henna Higgins, Sigin, and Morris Joseph, experienced the honesty and hospitality of Thalassery residents when their misplaced bags were returned to them. The trio, visiting the Kannur district town, had inadvertently left their bags in an auto-rickshaw.

The auto-rickshaw driver, Vineesh, discovered the bags after the tourists disembarked and immediately handed them over to the Thalassery Traffic Police. Despite the tourists having assumed their belongings were lost for good, the diligent effort by Assistant Sub-Inspector Suvern V Gopal led to a fortunate reunion.

Through a candid conversation with the tourists, Gopal learned about their missing possessions and guided them to the station, where they were reunited with their valuables. The act of integrity by the driver and efficiency of the police highlighted Thalassery not only for its rich history but its commendable spirit.

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