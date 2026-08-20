Lost and Found: Thalassery's Warm Welcome for American Tourists

In a heartwarming turn of events, three American tourists, Henna Higgins, Sigin, and Morris Joseph, experienced the honesty and hospitality of Thalassery residents when their misplaced bags were returned to them. The trio, visiting the Kannur district town, had inadvertently left their bags in an auto-rickshaw.

The auto-rickshaw driver, Vineesh, discovered the bags after the tourists disembarked and immediately handed them over to the Thalassery Traffic Police. Despite the tourists having assumed their belongings were lost for good, the diligent effort by Assistant Sub-Inspector Suvern V Gopal led to a fortunate reunion.

Through a candid conversation with the tourists, Gopal learned about their missing possessions and guided them to the station, where they were reunited with their valuables. The act of integrity by the driver and efficiency of the police highlighted Thalassery not only for its rich history but its commendable spirit.