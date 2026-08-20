Bhubaneswar Protest Turns Violent: 15 Officers Injured as Chaos Erupts

A protest in Bhubaneswar organized by an auto-rickshaw drivers' association descended into violence, injuring 15 police officers and damaging several vehicles. The demonstration at Master Canteen Square, initially peaceful, escalated when some protesters resorted to stone-pelting and attacks on officers, public transport, and police vehicles.

Senior police officials, including Additional Commissioner Narasingha Bhol, intervened to restore order. By 1:30 AM on August 20, 113 individuals were arrested and presented in court, while 60 others were released on good-behaviour bonds. Authorities seized 354 vehicles involved or abandoned during the unrest.

Seven FIRs were lodged, including complaints from the public and police. Investigators are examining CCTV footage to identify additional suspects, and the Bhubaneswar Police Commissionerate assured strict action against anyone violating the law in future protests.