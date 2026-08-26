Onam: Heavy rush at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple as devotees arrive for Thiruvonam darshan

A heavy rush was witnessed outside the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Thiruvonam, with a large number of devotees arriving for darshan. Leaders across the political spectrum extended greetings to people on the occasion of Onam on Wednesday, with Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan calling for transcending caste and religious differences and promoting love, equality and unity.

"Transcending the thoughts of caste and religion, may Onam, the proud national festival of all Malayalees, convey the message of love, equality, and unity. Heartfelt Onam wishes to all Malayalees around the world!" Satheesan said in a post on X. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his greetings and said Onam celebrates Keralam's cultural heritage, prosperity and the spirit of inclusiveness and togetherness.

"On the joyous occasion of Onam, I extend my heartfelt wishes to everyone. Onam celebrates Kerala's rich cultural heritage, prosperity and, above all, the spirit of inclusiveness and togetherness that reflects the values of India. May the colours and festivities of Onam bring happiness, peace and prosperity to every home. Happy Onam!" Kharge wrote on X. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also wished people on Thiruvonam, saying, "Wishing you happiness, love, prosperity and peace this Thiruvonam day and throughout the year ahead!"

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president and 'We The Leaders' movement founder K Annamalai extended greetings to Malayalis across the globe and described Onam as a symbol of unity and cultural heritage. "Heartfelt Onam greetings to all our Malayali brothers and sisters across the globe. May this festival, a symbol of unity and cultural heritage, bring joy, prosperity, health, and peace into our homes. Onam greetings. Heartfelt Onam greetings to all our Malayali brothers and sisters across the globe. May this auspicious festival of harmony and cultural heritage usher in boundless joy, prosperity, good health, and peace into our homes. Onam Ashamsakal," Annamalai said.

Furthermore, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin also highlighted equality in his Onam message, saying that the festival revives the memory of an era when "land and people lived as one". "Reviving the memory of an era when soil and humans lived as one is #Onam. No one is born high or low. Let equality for all be our goal. We can celebrate Mahabali not as the defeated, but as the king enshrined in the hearts of the people, embodying prosperity and joy. May equality bloom in the land of Mahabali," he wrote on X.

"Heartfelt #Onam wishes to everyone! #Onam #HappyOnam #OnamWishes Reviving the memory of an era when land and people lived as one is Onam. By birth, no one is high or low. Let "all for everyone" be our goal. Let us celebrate Mahabali not as the vanquished, but as the king who lives in the hearts of the people, full of abundance and happiness. May equality blossom in the land of Mahabali. Heartfelt Onam greetings to all!" Stalin added. Onam is a ten-day harvest festival celebrated primarily in Keralam and marks the annual homecoming of legendary King Mahabali. The festival culminates with Thiruvonam, the tenth and most auspicious day, which is being observed on Wednesday.

People celebrate Onam by wearing new clothes, creating floral decorations known as Pookkalam and preparing the traditional vegetarian feast, Onasadya, served on a banana leaf. Thiruvonam is considered the most significant day of the Onam celebrations, with people across Keralam participating in prayers, traditional festivities and family gatherings. The festival is also marked by cultural programmes and celebrations that highlight the state's rich traditions and heritage. (ANI)