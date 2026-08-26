Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated across India; prayers held in Srinagar, Mumbai, Shivamogga

Mohammad Yasin said, "...His (Prophet Muhammad) message of peace has been to us, and in this way we have been taught that we too need this peace in the entire world. No matter what religion a human being belongs to, we must purify humanity, and these wars that are taking place in the world must be stopped. There should be humanity in the world, and there should be peace and security..."

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2026 10:09 IST | Created: 26-08-2026 10:09 IST
Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated across India; prayers held in Srinagar, Mumbai, Shivamogga
Visuals from Mumbai's Minara Masjid on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Eid Milad-un-Nabi was celebrated across the country on Wednesday, with people offering prayers at prominent religious places in Srinagar and Mumbai, while streets in Shivamogga, Karnataka, were illuminated and decorated for the occasion. Devotees also highlighted the message of peace, humanity and communal harmony associated with Prophet Muhammad. In Srinagar, people offered prayers at Dargah Hazratbal on the occasion. A local, Mohammad Yasin, highlighted the Prophet's message of peace and called for an end to wars and greater humanity across the world.

Mohammad Yasin said, "...His (Prophet Muhammad) message of peace has been to us, and in this way we have been taught that we too need this peace in the entire world. No matter what religion a human being belongs to, we must purify humanity, and these wars that are taking place in the world must be stopped. There should be humanity in the world, and there should be peace and security..." In Mumbai, people offered prayers at Minara Masjid to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

A local said, "This is a day of divine blessings. May Allah the Almighty dispel all our troubles on this very day. May He keep the entire Muslim community under His protection and safeguard the city of Mumbai forever. May Allah grant us the opportunity to witness this day time and again. Prominent figures and celebrities will be arriving; throughout the day, food will be distributed, and processions and gatherings will take place." Meanwhile, in Shivamogga, Karnataka, the Amir Ahmed Circle in the Ragigudda locality was decorated with attractive electric illuminations to mark the occasion.

A model artwork depicting Mecca and Medina emerged as a major attraction at the decorated circle, while young people were seen dancing to music as celebrations continued. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, wishing for happiness, togetherness, prosperity and harmony across the country.

"Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Milad-un-Nabi. I hope this occasion furthers togetherness and joy all around us. May the spirit of kindness and giving back to society always guide us," PM Modi said. Milad-un-Nabi is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. (ANI)

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