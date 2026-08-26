IIT Student suicide: Probe panel chair recuses himself, new chairperson to be announced soon

By Vishu Adhana The chair of the committee proposed by IIT Delhi to probe the death of 31-year-old student Rishikesh Kumar, former Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, has recused himself from the panel, citing prior commitments, sources at IIT Delhi confirmed to ANI.

A new chairperson will be announced soon, sources added. The committee was announced early on Tuesday morning by IIT Delhi Director Prof Rangan Banerjee through an email to students.

The proposed five-member External Inquiry Committee included former Uttarakhand DGP and IIT Delhi alumnus Ashok Kumar, AIIMS New Delhi psychiatry department head Prof Pratap Sharma, two student representatives and the institute's Registrar, who was to serve as secretary and convenor. "The chair of the committee has recused himself from the panel citing prior commitments," a source in the IIT told ANI.

Some protesting students had also objected to the proposed composition of the committee and demanded that it be headed by a former High Court judge. Students at IIT Delhi have been protesting following Rishikesh's death on August 22, demanding an independent probe, resignation of the Dean of Student Welfare and financial assistance for the family of the deceased, among other demands.

The institute had agreed to constitute an external inquiry committee to examine the circumstances leading to the incident. In a press release issued on August 25, IIT Delhi said the committee would be given the necessary mandate to examine the matter comprehensively and identify any further measures required to strengthen student support systems. The institute also said it was proposing the appointment of an external ombudsperson to address student grievances that remain unresolved through existing internal mechanisms.

According to the institute, Rishikesh had joined IIT Delhi in July 2025 and was residing in a hostel on campus. IIT Delhi said that following concerns raised by fellow students a few days after the Holi festivities earlier this year, he was referred to the institute hospital and subsequently received treatment at a specialised hospital for approximately one month. The institute said his request to withdraw from the second semester was approved and that, after a review of his health records in July, medical advice was given that he should continue under parental supervision. IIT Delhi said he received counselling and treatment support from institute counsellors/doctors in July and August, and his request to withdraw from the third semester was also approved.

IIT Delhi said it was also extending financial support to Rishikesh's family through contributions from faculty, students and staff. Kumar died on August 22 after falling from the sixth floor of the Lecture Hall Complex (LHC) at IIT Delhi. Police have said that no suicide note was recovered and that the circumstances surrounding his death are being investigated. (ANI)