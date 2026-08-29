Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 18:30 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current ​science news briefs.

Roaches ​to the rescue: ‌Australian scientists ​develop cyborg cockroaches for medical missions

A swarm of giant cockroaches may sound ‌like the stuff of nightmares, but Australian researchers say the insects could one day be used by search-and-rescue teams to ‌deliver lifesaving drugs to people trapped after disasters. Scientists from ‌the University of Queensland and the University of New South Wales have developed paramedic cyborg cockroaches, dubbed "paraborgs", equipped with miniature injection devices and ⁠cameras.

Trump ​signs order ⁠to create a US Space Academy

U.S. President Donald Trump signed ⁠an order on Friday creating a U.S. Space Academy, billing it ​as a new military and civilian institution modeled after ⁠West Point and other military service academies. The proposed academy would build ⁠on Trump's ​space agenda, which he and White House officials have described as a key component of his ⁠legacy. Trump launched the U.S. Space Force as a sixth branch ⁠of ⁠the military during his first term, has attended multiple NASA launches and now aims to return ‌Americans ‌to the moon and eventually ​reach Mars.

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