Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 29-08-2026 18:29 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary ​of current ​entertainment news briefs.

'Practical ‌Magic 2' ​returns to celebrate sisterhood, pass the baton

Sandra ‌Bullock and Nicole Kidman reunite to reprise the roles of cursed witch sisters Sally ‌and Gillian Owens in "Practical Magic 2," ‌a sequel that arrives in cinemas almost three decades after the original film. "Practical Magic" was released ⁠to ​a ⁠lukewarm reception in 1998 but has gained ⁠a cult following among fans over the years.

Dolly ​Parton's legacy lives on through book ⁠deliveries to kids

For 3-year-old Simon Dockery, a trip ⁠to ​the mailbox can mean a new adventure. Since he was a baby, ⁠books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library have arrived ⁠at ⁠his family’s Georgia home each month. Now his younger brother, 11-month-old Samuel, ‌also ‌receives books of ​his own.

TRENDING

1
"Shouldn't be given just because someone won Champions League or World Cup": Mourinho criticises "politicisation" of Ballon d'Or

"Shouldn't be given just because someone won Champions League or World Cup":...

Global
2
"Direct assault on dignity of every Dalit citizen": Shashi Tharoor slams "BJP's ideology" amid chaos over Haldwani 'shuddhikaran' row

"Direct assault on dignity of every Dalit citizen": Shashi Tharoor slams "BJ...

India
3
Low apple crop, rising input costs leave Himachal growers worried despite firm prices; traders report losses

Low apple crop, rising input costs leave Himachal growers worried despite fi...

India
4
Price rise crushing people under Chandrababu's rule: YSRCP's Putha Sivasankar

Price rise crushing people under Chandrababu's rule: YSRCP's Putha Sivasanka...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

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