Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russian strike on Kyiv-area warehouse sparks detonation, killing 37

At least 37 people were killed after a Russian drone strike on a Kyiv-area warehouse sparked a detonation, officials said on Saturday, as Moscow's air attacks on the Ukrainian capital and surrounding region dragged into a third straight day. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed to ​punish those responsible for the warehouse explosion late on Friday, which caused one of the highest death tolls in months and appeared to be the second such occurrence in two months.

Reactions to the death of Norway's King Harald

Norway's ​King Harald, a reformer who emerged from the shadow of his well-loved father over more than three decades on the throne, has died aged 89, the ‌royal palace said on ​Friday. Here are some of the reactions:

Mutinous soldiers attack airport, presidency in Niger capital

Mutinous soldiers in Niger attacked the airport and the presidency in the capital, Niamey, early on Saturday, triggering hours of sustained gunfire and explosions and briefly knocking state television and radio off air. By late morning, Niger's defence ministry said the armed forces were progressively retaking control of sites targeted in the overnight attack, but security sources said mutineers were still present at the airport and the overall situation remained unclear.

Iceland votes in tight referendum on whether to start EU membership talks

Icelanders voted on Saturday on whether to reopen membership talks with the European Union, with islanders split down the middle after a campaign focused on the cost of living, security, sovereignty and control over fishing waters. The race is too close ‌to call. A Gallup poll on Friday suggested a narrow majority opposed the government's proposal of reopening negotiations, a slight shift from earlier surveys that pointed to a narrow lead for supporters of renewed talks.

Thousands march in Washington as leaders warn of voting and civil rights rollbacks

More than six decades after Martin Luther King Jr. stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial and declared his dream for a more just America, thousands gathered in Washington on Friday to warn that voting rights and other freedoms he fought and died for are once again under threat. Civil rights leaders invoked the same demands he made from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial two and a half generations ago: that the fight for equality remains unfinished.

Judge deals blow to Trump moves to deport pro-Palestinian activists

A federal judge on Friday ruled that laws that President Donald Trump's administration used to cancel visas and initiate deportation proceedings against noncitizen college students based on their pro-Palestinian advocacy and criticism of Israel are unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Noel Wise in San Jose, California in a blistering ruling chastised the U.S. State Department and ‌U.S. Department of Homeland Security for how they had deployed provisions of federal immigration law to target non-citizens for deportation for expressing views they wanted to suppress.

Senator Flavio Bolsonaro vows to respect Brazil election outcome

Brazilian senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the main opposition candidate in the country's presidential election, said on Friday he will respect the result of the October vote, assuring he seeks to be elected under current electoral rules. The right-wing lawmaker is the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving a 27-year prison ‌sentence for attempting to overturn his 2022 election defeat to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Trump says US is taking partial control of Venezuela's vast oil reserves

President Donald Trump on Friday announced an unprecedented U.S. push to take control of a fifth of Venezuela's vast oil reserves, betting that American companies can revive the OPEC nation's battered energy industry while delivering a new source of crude to help bring down U.S. fuel prices. Trump provided few details about the agreement, saying only that the U.S. had secured majority control of more than 65 billion barrels of Venezuela's proven oil reserves through a partnership with private business.

Nepal resumes flood rescue, seeks technical help and billions of dollars

Nepal resumed search and rescue work on Saturday after a brief weather-related suspension as authorities searched for nearly 3,000 missing people following a devastating flood that killed hundreds and tore through a region bordering Tibet. The impoverished Himalayan nation of 30 million people called for specialist foreign assistance and its finance minister told Reuters it would also need about $4 billion to $5 billion to rebuild after the disaster.

US military families ride 'roller coaster of emotions' over six months of Iran war

Since the United States went to war with Iran six months ago, Courtney Sanders has been helping soldiers’ families fill the gaps left by their loved ones. There are school pickups to ⁠coordinate, lost incomes to supplement — ​and the ever-present separation anxiety.

Haiti receives nearly 200,000 forced deportees, UN says after brutal gang killing

Nearly 200,000 people were forcibly returned to Haiti in ⁠the first eight months of this year, a U.N. official told an emergency meeting of the Security Council on Friday, days after a brutal gang attack killed nearly 50 people near the capital. The forced return represents at least 20,000 more people than in the same period last year, Indrika Ratwatte, the acting assistant secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, told the meeting.

Risk of lake burst near China-Nepal border disaster site wanes

The threat of a lake formed after a glacier collapse bursting near the China-Nepal border where a devastating flood occurred earlier this week has decreased, Chinese authorities said on Saturday, as its size appears to have shrunk. Satellite images from Thursday ⁠to Saturday morning suggest that water in the lake – straddling the China-Nepal border at the confluence of two rivers – has been slowly flowing through, decreasing the reservoir gradually, state broadcaster CCTV reported citing the Water Resources Ministry.

Zelenskiy says US gave Kyiv information about meetings in Moscow

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that the United States had given Kyiv information about a number of meetings in Moscow over the last few days. "Today we received information from the American side about the meetings in Moscow that took place these days. There were a number of meetings there," Zelenskiy said on Telegram, without going ​into detail on who was at the meetings.

US officials revise claims that government agencies were hacked by Chinese, now say they were targets

U.S. officials are correcting earlier statements that several government agencies were hacked by Chinese hackers, now saying that the organizations were among the hackers' targets. In a newly edited statement, the Department of Justice said on Friday that the U.S. Senate, the Federal Reserve, NASA and others were "among the targets of QTFY," a Chinese state-sponsored hacking group ⁠that officials identified on Wednesday during an internet domain seizure operation.

Ecuador finds ex-President Moreno guilty in hydro plant bribery case

An Ecuadorean court found former President Lenin Moreno guilty on Friday in a bribery case tied to the construction of the Andean country's largest hydroelectric plant, the public prosecutor's office said. Moreno, 73, was sentenced to five years in prison and has been permanently barred from holding any public office in the future.

Mother reunited with 8-year-old who climbed trees to survive Nepal floods

Zoyal Ghale, who ran into a forest and climbed trees to escape Nepal's deadly floods, was reunited with his mother on Friday after she had begun to fear he and his brother had both perished in ⁠their school. A ​day earlier, 8-year-old Ghale had been airlifted alone from the devastated northern district of Rasuwa with a broken leg and cuts on his face, while his mother, Matti Maya Tamang, 28, moved from one shelter and collection point to another looking for her two missing children.

Israel kills Hamas operative in rare West Bank air strike, military says

An Israeli strike killed a Hamas operative and two of his accomplices in the West Bank on Friday, the military said, in a rare use of deadly air power in the occupied territory. Hamas confirmed the man that Israel named as Qais Bitawi was one of its members and condemned the attack that killed him. The allied Islamic Jihad militant group also claimed him as a member.

Russia devastates Ukrainian food storage in stepped up attacks on logistics

Recent Russian air attacks have destroyed around 90% of retailers' food logistics, Kyiv's agricultural minister said on Friday, revealing the scope of Moscow's mounting attacks on Ukrainian logistics. Both countries have stepped up strikes in recent weeks on economic targets like major retailers, with Russia targeting warehouses for Ukraine's ⁠premier supermarket chains, top postal service and home-goods stores.

War weighs on Iran's economy as US intensifies sanctions

Iranian leaders are acknowledging the economic toll of war with the U.S., with the supreme leader urging the government to address the hardship and the president saying foreign trade has shrunk by a third due to the American sanctions and blockade. Yet Tehran signalled no retreat on Saturday, vowing to withstand U.S. pressure, pursue diplomacy and maintain what it said was control over the Strait of ⁠Hormuz, the strategic waterway giving Iran leverage through its ability to disrupt global energy markets.

Exclusive-Nepal's flood damage may cost up to a tenth of economy to ⁠rebuild

Nepal may need $4 billion to $5 billion to rebuild after this week's devastating floods, Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle told Reuters on Saturday, a bill equal to nearly a tenth of the economy. "The initial estimate is between $4-$5 billion. Just an estimate," Wagle said. "We will require much less than what we needed for the 2015 earthquake. Loss and damage is being assessed."

Forced birth control in Greenland violated women's rights but didn't constitute genocide, experts find

A campaign of forced contraception in Greenland that ran primarily in the 1960s and 1970s violated women's human rights but did not meet the legal definition of genocide, two expert reports concluded on Friday. Both found administering contraception without valid consent breached the women's right to respect for their private and family life and subjected them to degrading treatment in some cases. ‌The reports differed on whether the practice was systemic.

Norway mourns King Harald as crowds gather ‌at royal palace

Norwegians were gathering on Saturday to say goodbye to King Harald in front of the royal palace, where he lies in state, with many well-wishers remembering his sense of inclusiveness and tolerance. Europe's oldest monarch, who emerged from the shadow of his well-loved, extrovert ​father to become a reformer during more than three decades on the throne, died on Friday at the age of 89.